Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) has decreased by -0.84 when compared to last closing price of 61.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-19 that A business owner out there has been worried about the FED rate hikes and fearful talks of recession throughout 2023. It seemed like the whole economy was against this person’s hopes and dreams to expand a business forward; suddenly, the FED took a dovish view for 2024 with potentially 6 rate cuts ahead; what do you think this person does first?

Is It Worth Investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) Right Now?

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) is $54.71, which is -$5.88 below the current market price. The public float for AAP is 58.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAP on January 05, 2024 was 2.01M shares.

AAP’s Market Performance

AAP stock saw an increase of -1.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.74% and a quarterly increase of 15.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.45% for AAP stock, with a simple moving average of -21.10% for the last 200 days.

AAP Trading at 8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.99. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc saw -0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAP starting from Soler Kristen L, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $55.60 back on Dec 08. After this action, Soler Kristen L now owns 12,697 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc, valued at $27,800 using the latest closing price.

Soler Kristen L, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Advance Auto Parts Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $52.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Soler Kristen L is holding 12,197 shares at $52,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.76 for the present operating margin

+44.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc stands at +4.50. The total capital return value is set at 11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 6.94, with 1.53 for asset returns.

Based on Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP), the company’s capital structure generated 151.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.29. Total debt to assets is 33.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.