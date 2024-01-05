Accenture plc (ACN) Stock Faces 1.24% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Accenture plc (ACN) has gone down by -4.73% for the week, with a 0.20% rise in the past month and a 8.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.57% for ACN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.01% for ACN’s stock, with a 9.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is above average at 31.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Accenture plc (ACN) is $364.31, which is $27.22 above the current market price. The public float for ACN is 625.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACN on January 05, 2024 was 1.96M shares.

ACN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has plunged by -0.25 when compared to previous closing price of 337.92, but the company has seen a -4.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-04 that Information technology is a broad category for investors to consider. Too broad, perhaps.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $410 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ACN Trading at 2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $344.08. In addition, Accenture plc saw -3.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Ardila Jaime, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $353.18 back on Dec 27. After this action, Ardila Jaime now owns 11,392 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $1,059,542 using the latest closing price.

Price Paula A, the Director of Accenture plc, sale 551 shares at $345.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Price Paula A is holding 6,583 shares at $190,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+32.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +10.72. The total capital return value is set at 35.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.05. Equity return is now at value 27.71, with 13.95 for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.92. Total debt to assets is 6.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Accenture plc (ACN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.