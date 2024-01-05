Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) has jumped by 1.29 compared to previous close of 29.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Investors looking for stocks in the Medical – Biomedical and Genetics sector might want to consider either Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) or Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) is $33.78, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for ACAD is 163.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACAD on January 05, 2024 was 1.71M shares.

ACAD’s Market Performance

ACAD’s stock has seen a -5.73% decrease for the week, with a 31.07% rise in the past month and a 39.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.49% for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.12% for ACAD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ACAD Trading at 21.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +34.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.83. In addition, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -4.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from Kihara James, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $28.30 back on Dec 15. After this action, Kihara James now owns 11,025 shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $56,600 using the latest closing price.

Schneyer Mark C., the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 5,108 shares at $22.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Schneyer Mark C. is holding 20,486 shares at $115,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.23 for the present operating margin

+98.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -41.76. The total capital return value is set at -41.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.13. Equity return is now at value -37.78, with -24.10 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.41. Total debt to assets is 10.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.