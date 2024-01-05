Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for AADI is 17.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.69% of that float. The average trading volume for AADI on January 05, 2024 was 338.61K shares.

AADI) stock’s latest price update

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AADI)’s stock price has dropped by -5.64 in relation to previous closing price of 1.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-12-18 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

AADI’s Market Performance

Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) has experienced a -11.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -64.13% drop in the past month, and a -56.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.01% for AADI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -43.43% for AADI’s stock, with a -69.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AADI Trading at -55.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -62.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AADI fell by -11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.0990. In addition, Aadi Bioscience Inc saw -8.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AADI starting from Desai Neil, who sale 42,000 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Jan 02. After this action, Desai Neil now owns 1,495,543 shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc, valued at $86,549 using the latest closing price.

Desai Neil, the Executive Chairman of Aadi Bioscience Inc, sale 7,037 shares at $4.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Desai Neil is holding 1,537,543 shares at $33,914 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aadi Bioscience Inc stands at -28.77. The total capital return value is set at -15.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.83. Equity return is now at value -44.14, with -38.00 for asset returns.

Based on Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.