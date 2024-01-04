ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO): A Technical Analysis

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) is $250.82, which is $11.25 above the current market price. The public float for ZTO is 598.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZTO on January 04, 2024 was 2.73M shares.

ZTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) has increased by 1.74 when compared to last closing price of 20.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that While investors might be tempted to ride the biggest winners of last year, shifting sands may provide a superior outlook for comeback stocks. Just what am I talking about?

ZTO’s Market Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) has seen a 4.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.43% decline in the past month and a -12.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for ZTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.01% for ZTO’s stock, with a -16.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ZTO Trading at -5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -3.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO rose by +4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.60. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR saw -1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+25.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR stands at +19.25. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 16.18, with 10.77 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.