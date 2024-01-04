Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is above average at 90.11x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ZM is 229.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZM on January 04, 2024 was 3.88M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ZM) stock’s latest price update

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.86 in comparison to its previous close of 69.15, however, the company has experienced a -9.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Here, we have picked ZM, BL, PHI and TACT stocks that were left behind last year’s tech rally and are poised to make a turnaround in 2024, considering their strong fundamentals and solid prospects.

ZM’s Market Performance

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has seen a -9.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.44% decline in the past month and a -1.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for ZM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.17% for ZM’s stock, with a -0.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $70 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ZM Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.54. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc saw -6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Steckelberg Kelly, who sale 10,983 shares at the price of $72.33 back on Dec 29. After this action, Steckelberg Kelly now owns 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc, valued at $794,378 using the latest closing price.

Bawa Aparna, the Chief Operating Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc, sale 831 shares at $71.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Bawa Aparna is holding 1,978 shares at $59,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 3.56, with 2.73 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.