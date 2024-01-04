ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ZFOX)’s stock price has increased by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 0.83. However, the company has seen a 2.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-20 that Growth stocks give investors the opportunity to beat the market. These stocks can help investors retire sooner and achieve their financial goals.

Is It Worth Investing in ZeroFox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ZFOX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZFOX is 0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZFOX is 44.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZFOX on January 04, 2024 was 256.38K shares.

ZFOX’s Market Performance

ZFOX stock saw an increase of 2.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.58% and a quarterly increase of 5.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.65% for ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.33% for ZFOX stock, with a simple moving average of -13.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZFOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZFOX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ZFOX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZFOX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on April 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ZFOX Trading at 26.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZFOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.75%, as shares surge +28.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZFOX rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6957. In addition, ZeroFox Holdings Inc saw -3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZFOX starting from Foster James Christopher, who sale 67,116 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Sep 08. After this action, Foster James Christopher now owns 60,475 shares of ZeroFox Holdings Inc, valued at $69,666 using the latest closing price.

Foster James Christopher, the CEO and Chairman of ZeroFox Holdings Inc, sale 76,859 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Foster James Christopher is holding 9,951,018 shares at $91,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZFOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.80 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZeroFox Holdings Inc stands at -630.87. The total capital return value is set at -12.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -186.67. Equity return is now at value -31.33, with -18.72 for asset returns.

Based on ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX), the company’s capital structure generated 35.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.32. Total debt to assets is 21.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZeroFox Holdings Inc (ZFOX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.