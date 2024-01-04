Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC): A Technical Analysis

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) is $57.99, which is $15.63 above the current market price. The public float for YUMC is 400.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YUMC on January 04, 2024 was 2.60M shares.

YUMC stock's latest price update

The stock of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) has decreased by -1.37 when compared to last closing price of 42.95.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Yum China (YUMC) anticipates high inflation and lower consumer confidence to act as a headwind. It expects inflationary pressures to persist throughout 2023.

YUMC’s Market Performance

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) has seen a 1.56% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.69% gain in the past month and a -20.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for YUMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.36% for YUMC’s stock, with a -22.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUMC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for YUMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YUMC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $58 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

YUMC Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.06. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc saw -0.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Zhang Leila, who sale 1,790 shares at the price of $45.02 back on Nov 24. After this action, Zhang Leila now owns 17,081 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc, valued at $80,586 using the latest closing price.

Wat Joey, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc, purchase 14,000 shares at $46.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Wat Joey is holding 269,144 shares at $647,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc stands at +4.62. The total capital return value is set at 8.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.96. Equity return is now at value 12.06, with 6.59 for asset returns.

Based on Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC), the company’s capital structure generated 36.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.99. Total debt to assets is 20.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.