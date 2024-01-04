YPF ADR (YPF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) has jumped by 1.51 compared to previous close of 16.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-01 that YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, YPF broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

Is It Worth Investing in YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) Right Now?

YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for YPF ADR (YPF) is $7970.89, which is -$0.48 below the current market price. The public float for YPF is 393.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YPF on January 04, 2024 was 3.15M shares.

YPF’s Market Performance

The stock of YPF ADR (YPF) has seen a -4.01% decrease in the past week, with a 3.84% rise in the past month, and a 44.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for YPF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.13% for YPF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.15% for the last 200 days.

YPF Trading at 17.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YPF fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.17. In addition, YPF ADR saw -2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YPF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.05 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for YPF ADR stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 15.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.87. Equity return is now at value 8.47, with 3.41 for asset returns.

Based on YPF ADR (YPF), the company’s capital structure generated 73.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.27. Total debt to assets is 29.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, YPF ADR (YPF) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.