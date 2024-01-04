Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) has plunged by -10.59 when compared to previous closing price of 12.65, but the company has seen a -5.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Xponential Fitness (XPOF) enters into a Master Franchise Agreement with Sunpark for the expansion of Pure Barre and YogaSix in Japan.

Is It Worth Investing in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XPOF is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for XPOF is 22.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.37% of that float. On January 04, 2024, XPOF’s average trading volume was 699.94K shares.

XPOF’s Market Performance

XPOF stock saw a decrease of -5.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.62% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.20% for Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.83% for XPOF’s stock, with a -45.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XPOF Trading at -13.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares sank -20.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPOF fell by -5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.74. In addition, Xponential Fitness Inc saw -12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPOF starting from GRAYSON CHELSEA A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $19.45 back on Sep 06. After this action, GRAYSON CHELSEA A now owns 12,886 shares of Xponential Fitness Inc, valued at $19,450 using the latest closing price.

Junk Ryan, the Chief Operating Officer of Xponential Fitness Inc, sale 585 shares at $21.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Junk Ryan is holding 10,456 shares at $12,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.38 for the present operating margin

+66.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xponential Fitness Inc stands at +9.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 65.79. Equity return is now at value 28.21, with 3.36 for asset returns.

Based on Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF), the company’s capital structure generated 108.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xponential Fitness Inc (XPOF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.