Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) has increased by 11.16 when compared to last closing price of 2.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-04 that Xeris Biopharma Holdings (NASDAQ:XERS) told investors it remains on track to be cashflow positive in the fourth quarter of 2024 as it updated its revenue and cash position guidance for its 2023 financial year. Ahead of investor meetings in San Francisco next week, the growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company said it expects to report total revenue at the top of its previous guidance range of $160 million to $165 million.

Is It Worth Investing in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XERS is 129.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XERS on January 04, 2024 was 1.34M shares.

XERS’s Market Performance

The stock of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has seen a 9.45% increase in the past week, with a 31.75% rise in the past month, and a 48.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.78% for XERS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.88% for XERS’s stock, with a 14.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

XERS Trading at 31.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +34.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +9.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc saw 5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from SHERMAN JEFFREY W, who purchase 5,400 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Nov 27. After this action, SHERMAN JEFFREY W now owns 5,400 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, valued at $10,098 using the latest closing price.

Pieper Steven purchase 28,000 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Pieper Steven is holding 1,176,912 shares at $54,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.97 for the present operating margin

+69.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stands at -85.86. The total capital return value is set at -37.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.55. Equity return is now at value -209.81, with -19.59 for asset returns.

Based on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 438.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.42. Total debt to assets is 57.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 434.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.