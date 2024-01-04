Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) is $9.00, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for WWW is 76.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WWW on January 04, 2024 was 1.08M shares.

WWW) stock’s latest price update

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.80 compared to its previous closing price of 8.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Wolverine (WWW) has been progressing well with its strategic initiatives. The company also reinforces its presence in the international markets.

WWW’s Market Performance

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) has seen a -16.35% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.31% decline in the past month and a -2.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for WWW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.70% for WWW’s stock, with a -32.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WWW Trading at -9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -16.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWW fell by -16.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.06. In addition, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. saw -11.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWW starting from BOROMISA JEFFREY M, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $8.35 back on Aug 18. After this action, BOROMISA JEFFREY M now owns 160,400 shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc., valued at $29,225 using the latest closing price.

Stornant Michael D, the EVP, CFO and Treasurer of Wolverine World Wide, Inc., purchase 3,800 shares at $8.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Stornant Michael D is holding 221,844 shares at $31,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.85 for the present operating margin

+39.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. stands at -7.04. The total capital return value is set at 7.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.11. Equity return is now at value -61.70, with -11.41 for asset returns.

Based on Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW), the company’s capital structure generated 421.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.82. Total debt to assets is 54.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.