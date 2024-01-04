What Recent Market Trends Mean for Chegg Inc’s (CHGG) Stock

In the past week, CHGG stock has gone down by -5.45%, with a monthly gain of 3.94% and a quarterly surge of 26.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Chegg Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.45% for CHGG stock, with a simple moving average of -0.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHGG is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chegg Inc (CHGG) is $10.25, which is -$0.43 below the current market price. The public float for CHGG is 111.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.90% of that float. On January 04, 2024, CHGG’s average trading volume was 2.46M shares.

CHGG) stock’s latest price update

Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.57 in relation to its previous close of 11.07. However, the company has experienced a -5.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-02 that ChatGPT has crushed the customer value proposition for this growth stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHGG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CHGG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CHGG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CHGG Trading at 8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.97. In addition, Chegg Inc saw -6.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Schultz Nathan J., who sale 1,350 shares at the price of $10.41 back on Dec 13. After this action, Schultz Nathan J. now owns 421,025 shares of Chegg Inc, valued at $14,054 using the latest closing price.

Schultz Nathan J., the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Chegg Inc, sale 630 shares at $10.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Schultz Nathan J. is holding 426,802 shares at $6,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+74.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chegg Inc stands at +34.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Chegg Inc (CHGG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.00. Total debt to assets is 49.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chegg Inc (CHGG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.