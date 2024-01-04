Western Union Company (WU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has plunged by -2.47 when compared to previous closing price of 12.13, but the company has seen a 0.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Western Union’s (WU) C2C transactions are expected to witness continuous growth in the coming days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Right Now?

Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Western Union Company (WU) is $13.03, which is $1.2 above the current market price. The public float for WU is 362.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WU on January 04, 2024 was 4.76M shares.

WU’s Market Performance

WU’s stock has seen a 0.68% increase for the week, with a 1.46% rise in the past month and a -8.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for Western Union Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.60% for WU stock, with a simple moving average of -0.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WU stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WU by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WU in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $12 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WU Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.91. In addition, Western Union Company saw -0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.19 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Union Company stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 26.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.98. Equity return is now at value 131.08, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 581.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.33. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 535.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Western Union Company (WU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.