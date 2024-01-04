W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.16 in relation to its previous close of 3.24. However, the company has experienced a -2.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-22 that Oil stocks are in the red today on news that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) producers have been forced to delay a meeting on production cuts, with some pointing to potential global crude supply issues. The OPEC+ summit has been moved to Nov. 30, from its previous Nov. 25-26 timeline.

Is It Worth Investing in W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI) Right Now?

W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WTI is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WTI is $9.55, which is $6.24 above the current price. The public float for WTI is 97.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTI on January 04, 2024 was 2.77M shares.

WTI’s Market Performance

The stock of W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) has seen a -2.93% decrease in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -20.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for WTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.21% for WTI stock, with a simple moving average of -18.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9.10 based on the research report published on October 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

WTI Trading at -7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTI fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, W & T Offshore Inc saw 1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.30 for the present operating margin

+57.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for W & T Offshore Inc stands at +25.10. The total capital return value is set at 75.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 79.52.

Based on W & T Offshore Inc (WTI), the company’s capital structure generated 9,242.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.93. Total debt to assets is 49.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,594.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.