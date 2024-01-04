VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET)’s stock price has decreased by -1.48 compared to its previous closing price of 2.70. However, the company has seen a -3.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Xinyuan Liu – IRO Jeff Dong – CEO Qiyu Wang – CFO Conference Call Participants Yang Liu – Morgan Stanley Charlie Bai – Jefferies Timothy Zhao – Goldman Sachs Daley Li – Bank of America Securities Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for standing by for the Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for VNET Group, Inc. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VNET is at -0.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VNET is $33.04, which is $1.9 above the current market price. The public float for VNET is 129.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.59% of that float. The average trading volume for VNET on January 04, 2024 was 2.23M shares.

VNET’s Market Performance

The stock of VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) has seen a -3.97% decrease in the past week, with a -1.12% drop in the past month, and a -4.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.53% for VNET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.50% for VNET’s stock, with a -12.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNET stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VNET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNET in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3.40 based on the research report published on July 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VNET Trading at -12.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, VNET Group Inc ADR saw -7.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.87 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for VNET Group Inc ADR stands at -10.98. The total capital return value is set at 0.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.20. Equity return is now at value -4.09, with -0.93 for asset returns.

Based on VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET), the company’s capital structure generated 223.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.08. Total debt to assets is 54.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.