Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for VRNA is at 0.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VRNA is $33.14, which is $13.55 above the current market price. The public float for VRNA is 60.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.23% of that float. The average trading volume for VRNA on January 04, 2024 was 507.22K shares.

VRNA) stock’s latest price update

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.15 in comparison to its previous close of 18.81, however, the company has experienced a -2.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-03 that LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), announces that senior management will present a company overview at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 4:30 PM PST / 12:30 AM GMT.

VRNA’s Market Performance

VRNA’s stock has fallen by -2.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 44.90% and a quarterly rise of 27.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.16% for Verona Pharma Plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.13% for VRNA’s stock, with a 5.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VRNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRNA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $38 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VRNA Trading at 31.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares surge +43.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNA fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.88. In addition, Verona Pharma Plc ADR saw -1.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNA starting from Edwards Martin, who purchase 33,736 shares at the price of $1.84 back on Nov 20. After this action, Edwards Martin now owns 144,800 shares of Verona Pharma Plc ADR, valued at $61,973 using the latest closing price.

EBSWORTH DAVID R, the Director of Verona Pharma Plc ADR, purchase 160,000 shares at $1.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that EBSWORTH DAVID R is holding 844,643 shares at $316,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16539.30 for the present operating margin

-114.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verona Pharma Plc ADR stands at -15000.22. The total capital return value is set at -38.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.89. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -17.93 for asset returns.

Based on Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.42. Total debt to assets is 4.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,788.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.