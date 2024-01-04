Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has gone down by -6.49% for the week, with a 8.01% rise in the past month and a 31.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.90% for VLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.55% for VLY stock, with a simple moving average of 19.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is above average at 8.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is $10.91, which is $0.26 above the current market price. The public float for VLY is 427.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VLY on January 04, 2024 was 3.53M shares.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY)’s stock price has decreased by -3.80 compared to its previous closing price of 10.79. However, the company has seen a -6.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Valley National (VLY) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $9.50 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VLY Trading at 12.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.57. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -4.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from CHILLURA JOSEPH, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $9.95 back on Dec 08. After this action, CHILLURA JOSEPH now owns 541,235 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $497,500 using the latest closing price.

CHILLURA JOSEPH, the SEVP, Chief Customer Officer of Valley National Bancorp, sale 100,000 shares at $8.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that CHILLURA JOSEPH is holding 591,235 shares at $864,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +26.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 9.37, with 1.03 for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 3.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.