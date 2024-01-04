Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) has increased by 2.36 when compared to last closing price of 130.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-03 that Valero Energy is a strong dividend growth stock in the energy sector, with a focus on refining and renewable energy production. The company has a history of maintaining a healthy payout ratio and has consistently increased its annual dividend since 2012. Valero employs share buybacks as a strategic tool for capital allocation, reducing the total number of outstanding shares and potentially boosting earnings per share.

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) Right Now?

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE: VLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) by analysts is $150.24, which is $16.5 above the current market price. The public float for VLO is 338.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of VLO was 3.22M shares.

VLO’s Market Performance

VLO stock saw an increase of 0.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.82% and a quarterly increase of 0.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Valero Energy Corp. (VLO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.30% for VLO’s stock, with a 6.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $130 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VLO Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.59. In addition, Valero Energy Corp. saw 2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Gorder Joseph W, who sale 75,580 shares at the price of $135.99 back on Aug 14. After this action, Gorder Joseph W now owns 621,872 shares of Valero Energy Corp., valued at $10,278,389 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.60 for the present operating margin

+10.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valero Energy Corp. stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 46.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.37. Equity return is now at value 44.73, with 17.49 for asset returns.

Based on Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), the company’s capital structure generated 54.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.06. Total debt to assets is 20.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.85 and the total asset turnover is 2.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.