Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) has increased by 4.15 when compared to last closing price of 16.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-18 that UTZ CEO Howard Friedman joins ‘Money Movers’ to discuss the company’s 2024 sales outlook, the broader demand for snacking, and more.

Is It Worth Investing in Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) is above average at 82.49x. The 36-month beta value for UTZ is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for UTZ is 65.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.01% of that float. The average trading volume of UTZ on January 04, 2024 was 800.39K shares.

UTZ’s Market Performance

UTZ’s stock has seen a 7.57% increase for the week, with a 25.83% rise in the past month and a 29.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for Utz Brands Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.83% for UTZ’s stock, with a 11.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UTZ Trading at 26.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +22.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ rose by +7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.01. In addition, Utz Brands Inc saw 4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from Shea Theresa Robbins, who purchase 763 shares at the price of $13.11 back on Nov 20. After this action, Shea Theresa Robbins now owns 31,084 shares of Utz Brands Inc, valued at $9,999 using the latest closing price.

Lissette Dylan, the Director of Utz Brands Inc, purchase 15,686 shares at $12.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Lissette Dylan is holding 110,999 shares at $200,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.15 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Utz Brands Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.02. Equity return is now at value 2.49, with 0.63 for asset returns.

Based on Utz Brands Inc (UTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 141.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.53. Total debt to assets is 34.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.