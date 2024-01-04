Unum Group’s (UNM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Unum Group (UNM) has gone up by 2.55% for the week, with a 7.36% rise in the past month and a -3.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.66% for UNM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.44% for UNM stock, with a simple moving average of 1.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Right Now?

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UNM is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for UNM is $54.00, which is $7.75 above the current market price. The public float for UNM is 193.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.41% of that float. The average trading volume for UNM on January 04, 2024 was 1.44M shares.

UNM) stock’s latest price update

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.20 in relation to its previous close of 45.70. However, the company has experienced a 2.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that In the most recent trading session, Unum (UNM) closed at $46.25, indicating a +1.2% shift from the previous trading day.

UNM Trading at 4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares surge +6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.43. In addition, Unum Group saw 2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Bhasin Puneet, who sale 8,188 shares at the price of $42.39 back on Nov 29. After this action, Bhasin Puneet now owns 54,318 shares of Unum Group, valued at $347,114 using the latest closing price.

Pyne Christopher W, the EVP, Group Benefits of Unum Group, sale 3,750 shares at $49.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Pyne Christopher W is holding 46,334 shares at $183,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 13.49, with 2.42 for asset returns.

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 38.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.55. Total debt to assets is 6.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unum Group (UNM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.