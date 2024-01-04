Unilever plc ADR (UL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) has jumped by 0.31 compared to previous close of 48.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-20 that Unilever’s shares have underperformed the market for the past few years but may be at a turning point towards recovery. The company’s valuation and normalized P/E ratio suggest that Unilever hasn’t been this cheap for more than a decade, also compared to its peers. Commodity inflation has cooled down and UL’s 2-year revenue growth has been in line with most of its peers.

Is It Worth Investing in Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) Right Now?

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Unilever plc ADR (UL) by analysts is $49.73, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for UL is 2.50B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of UL was 2.46M shares.

UL’s Market Performance

UL stock saw an increase of 1.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.52% and a quarterly increase of -0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.79% for Unilever plc ADR (UL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.52% for UL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.07% for the last 200 days.

UL Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.68%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.94. In addition, Unilever plc ADR saw 0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+40.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unilever plc ADR stands at +12.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.49. Equity return is now at value 41.05, with 9.91 for asset returns.

Based on Unilever plc ADR (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 149.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.92. Total debt to assets is 36.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unilever plc ADR (UL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.