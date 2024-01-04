Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Expedia Group Inc’s (EXPE) Stock

In the past week, EXPE stock has gone down by -4.39%, with a monthly gain of 4.79% and a quarterly surge of 46.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Expedia Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.03% for EXPE stock, with a simple moving average of 33.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) Right Now?

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by analysts is $144.99, which is -$1.53 below the current market price. The public float for EXPE is 132.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.06% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of EXPE was 2.48M shares.

EXPE) stock’s latest price update

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE)’s stock price has plunge by 1.06relation to previous closing price of 144.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that The Nasdaq 100 had a banner year. After a disastrous 2022 that saw the tech-laden index lose one-third of its value, it rebounded sharply in 2023 soaring 55% to hit a new all-time high.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $159 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

EXPE Trading at 12.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE fell by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.43. In addition, Expedia Group Inc saw -3.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $150.88 back on Jan 02. After this action, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA now owns 226,521 shares of Expedia Group Inc, valued at $1,508,847 using the latest closing price.

KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, the Director of Expedia Group Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $150.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that KHOSROWSHAHI DARA is holding 236,521 shares at $1,500,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.99 for the present operating margin

+79.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 42.73, with 3.79 for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 286.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.16. Total debt to assets is 30.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.