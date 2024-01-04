Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Corteva Inc’s (CTVA) Stock

The stock of Corteva Inc (CTVA) has seen a 0.17% increase in the past week, with a 4.07% gain in the past month, and a -4.49% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for CTVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.50% for CTVA stock, with a simple moving average of -9.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is 36.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTVA is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CTVA is 703.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On January 04, 2024, CTVA’s average trading volume was 4.01M shares.

CTVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) has decreased by -0.99 when compared to last closing price of 48.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Investors interested in stocks from the Agriculture – Operations sector have probably already heard of Dole (DOLE) and Corteva, Inc. (CTVA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTVA stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CTVA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CTVA in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $52 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CTVA Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.60. In addition, Corteva Inc saw 0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from Eathington Samuel R, who purchase 1,094 shares at the price of $46.07 back on Nov 28. After this action, Eathington Samuel R now owns 41,066 shares of Corteva Inc, valued at $50,401 using the latest closing price.

GLENN TIMOTHY P, the EVP, Seed Business Unit of Corteva Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $45.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that GLENN TIMOTHY P is holding 163,121 shares at $183,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+35.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 4.47, with 2.67 for asset returns.

Based on Corteva Inc (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.49. Total debt to assets is 4.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Corteva Inc (CTVA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.