Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s (ADPT) Stock

In the past week, ADPT stock has gone down by -10.50%, with a monthly decline of -3.83% and a quarterly plunge of -13.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.02% for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.61% for ADPT stock, with a simple moving average of -28.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ADPT is 141.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.77% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of ADPT was 1.54M shares.

ADPT) stock’s latest price update

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT)’s stock price has plunge by -5.24relation to previous closing price of 4.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-27 that SEATTLE, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADPT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ADPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADPT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ADPT Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares sank -5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADPT fell by -10.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp saw -7.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADPT starting from PISKEL KYLE, who sale 259 shares at the price of $4.13 back on Nov 16. After this action, PISKEL KYLE now owns 87,305 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, valued at $1,070 using the latest closing price.

SOOD NITIN, the Chief Commercial Officer, MRD of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, sale 10,550 shares at $6.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that SOOD NITIN is holding 214,808 shares at $68,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-106.94 for the present operating margin

+57.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp stands at -108.03. The total capital return value is set at -28.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.62. Equity return is now at value -46.13, with -24.46 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT), the company’s capital structure generated 50.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.46. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.