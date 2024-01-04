UGI Corp. (UGI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for UGI is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UGI is $29.00, which is $4.23 above than the current price. The public float for UGI is 208.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume of UGI on January 04, 2024 was 1.94M shares.

UGI) stock’s latest price update

UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.56 in relation to its previous close of 24.91. However, the company has experienced a -0.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that UGI Corporation is a utility company with a 6.9% dividend yield and potential for capital gains. It operates in four segments and distributes to various types of customers. Analysts have different future price targets for UGI, ranging from $29 to $35.

UGI’s Market Performance

UGI Corp. (UGI) has seen a -0.36% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.38% gain in the past month and a 15.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for UGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.63% for UGI’s stock, with a -5.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UGI Trading at 11.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.55. In addition, UGI Corp. saw 0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from Perreault Roger, who purchase 3,565 shares at the price of $27.98 back on May 24. After this action, Perreault Roger now owns 41,125 shares of UGI Corp., valued at $99,749 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.11 for the present operating margin

+36.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for UGI Corp. stands at -16.84. The total capital return value is set at 8.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.46. Equity return is now at value -28.74, with -9.11 for asset returns.

Based on UGI Corp. (UGI), the company’s capital structure generated 175.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.64. Total debt to assets is 49.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 163.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, UGI Corp. (UGI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.