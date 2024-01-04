TuanChe Ltd ADR (TC): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TC is 18.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TC on January 04, 2024 was 59.06K shares.

TuanChe Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TC’s Market Performance

TC’s stock has risen by 8.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.09% and a quarterly drop of -53.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.14% for TuanChe Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.08% for TC’s stock, with a -50.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TC stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TC in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $13 based on the research report published on May 21, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

TC Trading at -19.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares sank -10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TC rose by +8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2283. In addition, TuanChe Ltd ADR saw 17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.79 for the present operating margin

+66.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TuanChe Ltd ADR stands at -86.33. The total capital return value is set at -55.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.83.

Based on TuanChe Ltd ADR (TC), the company’s capital structure generated 17.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.69. Total debt to assets is 7.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TuanChe Ltd ADR (TC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.