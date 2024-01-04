Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.60 compared to its previous closing price of 13.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Tronox (TROX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05. This compares to earnings of $0.69 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TROX is also noteworthy at 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TROX is 116.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.64% of that float. The average trading volume of TROX on January 04, 2024 was 1.11M shares.

TROX’s Market Performance

TROX stock saw a decrease of -12.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.49% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.42% for TROX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $18 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TROX Trading at 2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX fell by -12.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.60. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw -9.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from Guthrie Vanessa Ann, who sale 2,395 shares at the price of $13.66 back on Aug 31. After this action, Guthrie Vanessa Ann now owns 41,324 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $32,716 using the latest closing price.

Guthrie Vanessa Ann, the Director of Tronox Holdings plc, sale 54 shares at $14.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Guthrie Vanessa Ann is holding 43,719 shares at $803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.10 for the present operating margin

+22.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tronox Holdings plc stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 10.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -4.51 for asset returns.

Based on Tronox Holdings plc (TROX), the company’s capital structure generated 113.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.09. Total debt to assets is 42.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.