TransUnion (TRU) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRU is 1.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TransUnion (TRU) is $69.26, which is $5.37 above the current market price. The public float for TRU is 192.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% of that float. On January 04, 2024, TRU’s average trading volume was 2.48M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

TRU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has plunged by -4.01 when compared to previous closing price of 66.56, but the company has seen a -7.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Fox Business reported 2023-11-15 that The company expects to deliver $120 to $140 million of annualized operating expense savings and a $70 to $80 million capital expenditure reduction in 2026 relative to 2023 levels.

TRU’s Market Performance

TransUnion (TRU) has seen a -7.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.78% gain in the past month and a -7.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for TRU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.33% for TRU stock, with a simple moving average of -7.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $81 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TRU Trading at 8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU fell by -7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.27. In addition, TransUnion saw -7.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from MONAHAN THOMAS L, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $57.46 back on Nov 17. After this action, MONAHAN THOMAS L now owns 19,071 shares of TransUnion, valued at $103,421 using the latest closing price.

Zukauckas Linda, the Director of TransUnion, purchase 2,350 shares at $43.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Zukauckas Linda is holding 7,781 shares at $102,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.51. Equity return is now at value -6.53, with -2.29 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 139.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.20. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TransUnion (TRU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.