Trading Update: Smart Sand Inc (SND) Stock Endures 3.63% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Smart Sand Inc (SND) has seen a 12.89% increase in the past week, with a 10.61% gain in the past month, and a 1.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for SND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.46% for SND’s stock, with a 16.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ: SND) Right Now?

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ: SND) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SND is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SND is $2.88, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for SND is 29.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume for SND on January 04, 2024 was 135.50K shares.

SND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ: SND) has increased by 5.80 when compared to last closing price of 2.07.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that After a rocky 2023, many solid small-cap companies are still struggling to get the market’s attention despite strong financial recoveries coming out of the pandemic. I believe 2024 could finally be the year these unloved penny stocks get some appreciation.

Analysts’ Opinion of SND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SND stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for SND by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for SND in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $4 based on the research report published on June 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SND Trading at 9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SND rose by +12.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.92. In addition, Smart Sand Inc saw 13.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SND starting from SPEAKER ANDREW R, who sale 75,333 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Dec 01. After this action, SPEAKER ANDREW R now owns 925,506 shares of Smart Sand Inc, valued at $148,406 using the latest closing price.

CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., the Director of Smart Sand Inc, sale 5,175,688 shares at $1.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. is holding 0 shares at $8,876,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.22 for the present operating margin

+4.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smart Sand Inc stands at -0.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 4.97, with 3.34 for asset returns.

Based on Smart Sand Inc (SND), the company’s capital structure generated 18.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.47. Total debt to assets is 11.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Smart Sand Inc (SND) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.