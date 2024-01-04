Trading Update: Datadog Inc (DDOG) Stock Endures 2.45% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Datadog Inc (DDOG) has gone down by -8.34% for the week, with a -4.14% drop in the past month and a 27.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.45% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.87% for DDOG stock, with a simple moving average of 20.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DDOG is 269.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.25% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.25M shares.

DDOG) stock’s latest price update

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.77 in relation to its previous close of 112.42. However, the company has experienced a -8.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Datadog (DDOG) stood at $121.38, denoting a -1.54% change from the preceding trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $140 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DDOG Trading at 5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.82. In addition, Datadog Inc saw -6.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Le-Quoc Alexis, who sale 127,105 shares at the price of $123.19 back on Dec 18. After this action, Le-Quoc Alexis now owns 247,328 shares of Datadog Inc, valued at $15,657,570 using the latest closing price.

Acocella Kerry, the General Counsel/Corp Secy of Datadog Inc, sale 17,500 shares at $113.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Acocella Kerry is holding 49,533 shares at $1,986,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -2.23, with -1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Datadog Inc (DDOG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.