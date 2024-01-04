Trading Update: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Stock Endures 3.01% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) has gone down by -4.15% for the week, with a 12.69% rise in the past month and a 26.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.01% for CFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.21% for CFG stock, with a simple moving average of 14.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) Right Now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) by analysts is $34.37, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for CFG is 463.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.22% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of CFG was 5.58M shares.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.09 in relation to its previous close of 33.51. However, the company has experienced a -4.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-27 that Investors have different approaches to stock dividends. Some have no interest in current income and would prefer companies to focus on growing their businesses, rather than distributing cash to shareholders.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CFG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CFG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $40 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CFG Trading at 14.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +12.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.93. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc saw -3.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFG starting from Lillis Terrance, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $22.86 back on Oct 27. After this action, Lillis Terrance now owns 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc, valued at $22,865 using the latest closing price.

Lillis Terrance, the Director of Citizens Financial Group Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $26.39 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Lillis Terrance is holding 3,000 shares at $26,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc stands at +22.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 0.92 for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG), the company’s capital structure generated 71.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.72. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.