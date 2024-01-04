Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.18 compared to its previous closing price of 14.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-09 that In 1992, about 412 companies had an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) Right Now?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MODG is 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MODG is $15.34, which is $1.99 above the current price. The public float for MODG is 141.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MODG on January 04, 2024 was 3.71M shares.

MODG’s Market Performance

The stock of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has seen a -8.12% decrease in the past week, with a 2.14% rise in the past month, and a -1.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for MODG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.46% for MODG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $13 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MODG Trading at 4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.70. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp saw -6.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from Flanagan Laura Jean, who purchase 4,775 shares at the price of $12.61 back on Dec 12. After this action, Flanagan Laura Jean now owns 35,076 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, valued at $60,195 using the latest closing price.

BREWER OLIVER G III, the President and CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, purchase 11,000 shares at $11.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that BREWER OLIVER G III is holding 611,156 shares at $128,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+60.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 2.56, with 1.16 for asset returns.

Based on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.24. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.