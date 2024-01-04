Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: THRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 3.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

Is It Worth Investing in Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: THRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for THRX is also noteworthy at 3.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for THRX is 15.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.12% of that float. The average trading volume of THRX on January 04, 2024 was 671.49K shares.

THRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX) has seen a -3.85% decrease in the past week, with a 3.63% rise in the past month, and a 61.94% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for THRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.41% for THRX’s stock, with a -29.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

THRX Trading at 22.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRX fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRX starting from Foresite Capital Management V, who purchase 700,000 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Jul 17. After this action, Foresite Capital Management V, now owns 4,108,796 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $2,079,000 using the latest closing price.

GORDON CARL L, the Director of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 479,932 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that GORDON CARL L is holding 17,063,000 shares at $1,463,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRX

The total capital return value is set at -23.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.13. Equity return is now at value -25.55, with -24.35 for asset returns.

Based on Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (THRX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.