The Volatility of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc’s (EDR) Stock: A -3.47% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) has gone down by -3.47% for the week, with a -5.53% drop in the past month and a 15.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for EDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.08% for EDR’s stock, with a 0.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EDR is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EDR is 190.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.21% of that float. On January 04, 2024, EDR’s average trading volume was 3.22M shares.

EDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR) has increased by 0.30 when compared to last closing price of 23.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.47% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants James Marsh – IR Ari Emanuel – CEO Jason Lublin – CFO Mark Shapiro – President and COO Conference Call Participants David Karnovsky – J.P. Morgan Stephen Laszczyk – Goldman Sachs Stephen Glagola – TD Cowen David Joyce – Seaport Global Operator Hello and welcome to the Endeavor’s Third Quarter 2023 Results Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EDR Trading at -1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.51. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc saw -2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Lublin Jason, who sale 20,832 shares at the price of $24.30 back on Dec 05. After this action, Lublin Jason now owns 55,705 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, valued at $506,311 using the latest closing price.

Lublin Jason, the Chief Financial Officer of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, sale 52,080 shares at $24.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Lublin Jason is holding 55,705 shares at $1,274,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+55.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc stands at +2.45. The total capital return value is set at 7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value 4.02, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 295.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.73. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.