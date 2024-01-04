The Volatility of Campbell Soup Co.’s (CPB) Stock: A 3.61% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, CPB stock has gone up by 3.61%, with a monthly gain of 9.68% and a quarterly surge of 11.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Campbell Soup Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.91% for CPB’s stock, with a -3.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) Right Now?

Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPB is 0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CPB is $45.67, which is $1.14 above the current price. The public float for CPB is 196.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPB on January 04, 2024 was 2.90M shares.

CPB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) has plunged by -0.47 when compared to previous closing price of 44.74, but the company has seen a 3.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that From a technical perspective, Campbell Soup (CPB) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CPB recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $47 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CPB Trading at 6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.45. In addition, Campbell Soup Co. saw 3.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Sanzio Anthony, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $44.31 back on Dec 12. After this action, Sanzio Anthony now owns 14,238 shares of Campbell Soup Co., valued at $132,930 using the latest closing price.

Polomski Stanley, the Senior VP and Controller of Campbell Soup Co., sale 8,000 shares at $43.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Polomski Stanley is holding 33,162 shares at $346,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.58 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Campbell Soup Co. stands at +9.17. The total capital return value is set at 16.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 22.02, with 6.51 for asset returns.

Based on Campbell Soup Co. (CPB), the company’s capital structure generated 135.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.57. Total debt to assets is 41.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.