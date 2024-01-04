The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) Stock Showcases 10.70% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has seen a 5.77% increase in the past week, with a 20.44% gain in the past month, and a 3.77% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.39% for REAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.70% for REAX’s stock, with a 10.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REAX is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for REAX is 88.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On January 04, 2024, REAX’s average trading volume was 102.96K shares.

REAX) stock’s latest price update

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX)’s stock price has soared by 7.14 in relation to previous closing price of 1.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-04 that TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tamir Poleg, will present at the following virtual investor conferences: Investor Summit Conference: Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 9:30 a.m. ET Webcast link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lxTf53iSTD6Oild9DEEFkQ#/registration Singular Research’s Best of the Uncovered Conference.

REAX Trading at 13.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAX rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5043. In addition, The Real Brokerage Inc. saw 3.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.17 for the present operating margin

+8.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Real Brokerage Inc. stands at -5.39. The total capital return value is set at -79.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.48. Equity return is now at value -118.11, with -38.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 390.37 and the total asset turnover is 9.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.