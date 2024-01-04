The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Rail Vision Ltd’s (RVSN) Stock

In the past week, RVSN stock has gone down by -23.39%, with a monthly decline of -13.60% and a quarterly plunge of -72.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.24% for Rail Vision Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.21% for RVSN’s stock, with a -76.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for RVSN is 1.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume for RVSN on January 04, 2024 was 23.84K shares.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN)’s stock price has dropped by -13.60 in relation to previous closing price of 1.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -23.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-05-04 that Rail Vision (RVSN) stock is rocketing higher on heavy trading volume Wednesday despite a lack of news from the rail company. The post RVSN Stock: 12 Things to Know as Rail Vision Soars 60% appeared first on InvestorPlace.

RVSN Trading at -41.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.77%, as shares sank -16.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVSN fell by -23.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3255. In addition, Rail Vision Ltd saw -29.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2549.88 for the present operating margin

-92.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rail Vision Ltd stands at -2488.12. The total capital return value is set at -171.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -175.73. Equity return is now at value -139.76, with -106.83 for asset returns.

Based on Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN), the company’s capital structure generated 13.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.55. Total debt to assets is 10.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -25.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.