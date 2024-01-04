The 7.29% Simple Moving Average of AST SpaceMobile Inc’s (ASTS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) has seen a -20.36% decrease in the past week, with a -4.83% drop in the past month, and a 35.44% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.53% for ASTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.00% for ASTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ASTS is 78.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASTS on January 04, 2024 was 2.05M shares.

ASTS) stock’s latest price update

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.65 in comparison to its previous close of 4.85, however, the company has experienced a -20.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS ) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday after the space-based cellular broadband network company provided investors with a fundraising update. According to a press release from the company, its previously announced fundraising efforts are going well.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ASTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASTS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on October 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASTS Trading at 7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.75%, as shares sank -0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTS fell by -20.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, AST SpaceMobile Inc saw -18.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1054.35 for the present operating margin

-374.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for AST SpaceMobile Inc stands at -228.86. The total capital return value is set at -39.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.51. Equity return is now at value -58.29, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Based on AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS), the company’s capital structure generated 9.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.58. Total debt to assets is 2.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.