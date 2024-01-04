The -13.88% Decline of XORTX Therapeutics Inc’s (XRTX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, XRTX stock has gone up by 13.70%, with a monthly gain of 6.84% and a quarterly plunge of -53.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.62% for XORTX Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.93% for XRTX’s stock, with a -48.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XRTX) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XRTX is 0.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XRTX on January 04, 2024 was 221.68K shares.

XRTX) stock’s latest price update

XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XRTX)’s stock price has soared by 13.18 in relation to previous closing price of 2.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (“XORTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRTX | TSXV: XRTX | Frankfurt: ANU), a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, announces that further to its earlier press release, the special meeting of shareholders has been rescheduled to 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on Friday, October 27, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

XRTX Trading at -8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.80%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRTX rose by +13.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, XORTX Therapeutics Inc saw 7.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XRTX

The total capital return value is set at -101.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.35. Equity return is now at value -100.97, with -79.95 for asset returns.

Based on XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.10. Total debt to assets is 0.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.