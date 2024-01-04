The -13.88% Decline of Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s (ICE) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ICE stock has gone down by -1.45%, with a monthly gain of 9.25% and a quarterly surge of 16.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.50% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.82% for ICE’s stock, with a 11.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) is 28.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ICE is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) is $134.55, which is $9.05 above the current market price. The public float for ICE is 566.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On January 04, 2024, ICE’s average trading volume was 2.61M shares.

ICE) stock’s latest price update

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 126.45. However, the company has seen a -1.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-03 that The new year is here, and some are already calling the shots about how 2024 could look. Who dominates?

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $125 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ICE Trading at 9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.87. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc saw -2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Surdykowski Andrew J, who sale 2,364 shares at the price of $126.00 back on Dec 26. After this action, Surdykowski Andrew J now owns 43,493 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, valued at $297,864 using the latest closing price.

Namkung James W, the Chief Accounting Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sale 1,078 shares at $125.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Namkung James W is holding 17,599 shares at $134,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 10.12, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.82. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.