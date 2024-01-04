The -13.88% Decline of Cyngn Inc’s (CYN) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Cyngn Inc (CYN) has gone down by -14.65% for the week, with a -51.00% drop in the past month and a -70.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.72% for CYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.60% for CYN’s stock, with a -80.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -2.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CYN is 20.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of CYN was 3.66M shares.

CYN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN) has plunged by -7.03 when compared to previous closing price of 0.14, but the company has seen a -14.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN ) stock is rising higher on Thursday after the company was granted a new patent covering artificial intelligence ( AI ) for self-driving cars. The new patent granted to Cyngn covers its novel modular extensible behavioral decision system for autonomous driving.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYN stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for CYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYN in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $13 based on the research report published on November 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CYN Trading at -43.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares sank -50.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYN fell by -14.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1785. In addition, Cyngn Inc saw -8.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYN starting from Macleod Karen M, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Mar 31. After this action, Macleod Karen M now owns 50,163 shares of Cyngn Inc, valued at $1,538 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7404.86 for the present operating margin

-202.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyngn Inc stands at -7342.18. The total capital return value is set at -82.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.98. Equity return is now at value -117.98, with -111.43 for asset returns.

Based on Cyngn Inc (CYN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -9.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cyngn Inc (CYN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.