The 104.93% Simple Moving Average of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SYRS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has gone up by 0.86% for the week, with a 165.41% rise in the past month and a 152.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.04% for SYRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.81% for SYRS’s stock, with a 104.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for SYRS is 19.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume for SYRS on January 04, 2024 was 225.70K shares.

SYRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) has dropped by -9.95 compared to previous close of 7.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-31 that As the year wound to a close, biotechs were in focus among the notable insider purchases.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SYRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYRS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on November 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SYRS Trading at 89.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.79%, as shares surge +145.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +219.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYRS rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.53. In addition, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -9.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYRS starting from AKKARAJU SRINIVAS, who purchase 904,977 shares at the price of $4.42 back on Dec 21. After this action, AKKARAJU SRINIVAS now owns 1,786,427 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $3,999,998 using the latest closing price.

Roth David, the Chief Medical Officer of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 6,287 shares at $4.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Roth David is holding 0 shares at $31,121 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-849.21 for the present operating margin

+80.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -636.12. The total capital return value is set at -73.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.07. Equity return is now at value -126.86, with -48.54 for asset returns.

Based on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), the company’s capital structure generated 49.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.23. Total debt to assets is 26.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.