Tenaris S.A. ADR’s (TS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, TS stock has gone down by -3.85%, with a monthly decline of -1.21% and a quarterly surge of 13.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Tenaris S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.49% for TS’s stock, with a 10.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) Right Now?

Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TS is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TS is $18.78, which is $6.15 above the current market price. The public float for TS is 589.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.58% of that float. The average trading volume for TS on January 04, 2024 was 2.12M shares.

TS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) has plunged by -1.07 when compared to previous closing price of 34.62, but the company has seen a -3.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Tenaris is a Luxembourg-headquartered supplier of welded steel pipes for gas pipelines, with manufacturing facilities across multiple continents. The company has achieved record sales and financial results for the 2022 fiscal year and is a leading player in the energy industry. Tenaris is investing in new ventures, such as wind farms, to support the ongoing global transition in energy and reduce CO2 emissions.

TS Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.42. In addition, Tenaris S.A. ADR saw -1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.84 for the present operating margin

+39.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenaris S.A. ADR stands at +21.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.38. Equity return is now at value 24.44, with 19.60 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.70. Total debt to assets is 4.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.