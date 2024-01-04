Teck Resources Ltd’s (TECK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TECK stock has gone down by -5.16%, with a monthly gain of 8.22% and a quarterly surge of 2.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Teck Resources Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.17% for TECK’s stock, with a -0.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) Right Now?

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) by analysts is $64.38, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for TECK is 506.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of TECK was 3.62M shares.

TECK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) has dropped by -0.18 compared to previous close of 40.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-04 that Teck Resources Ltd (TSX:TECK.B) said on Thursday it has completed its previously announced agreement to sell minority interests in its steelmaking coal business to Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp and South Korean steelmaker Posco. Nippon Steel purchased a 20% stake in Teck’s coal business, known as Elk Valley Resources (EVR), in exchange for its prior 2.5% interest in Teck’s Elkview coal operations plus US$1.7 billion in cash.

TECK Trading at 6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +9.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.60. In addition, Teck Resources Ltd saw -4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.81 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Ltd stands at +23.61. The total capital return value is set at 21.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.25. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.22 for asset returns.

Based on Teck Resources Ltd (TECK), the company’s capital structure generated 39.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.22. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.