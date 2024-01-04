TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) has gone down by -20.89% for the week, with a -70.76% drop in the past month and a -69.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 25.23% for TCBP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.72% for TCBP’s stock, with a -83.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TCBP is 0.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

TCBP currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of TCBP on January 04, 2024 was 89.12K shares.

TCBP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP) has decreased by -26.20 when compared to last closing price of 3.13.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that The FDA clears TC BioPharm’s (TCBP) investigational new drug application seeking approval to begin a clinical study on its pipeline candidate, TCB008, for treating acute myeloid leukemia. Stock declines.

TCBP Trading at -66.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.91%, as shares sank -69.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP fell by -20.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR saw -27.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR stands at -36.15. Equity return is now at value -94.90, with -13.34 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.