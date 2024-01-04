Target Corp (TGT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, TGT stock has gone down by -1.67%, with a monthly gain of 2.89% and a quarterly surge of 29.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Target Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.27% for TGT’s stock, with a 3.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) is above average at 17.67x. The 36-month beta value for TGT is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 20 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TGT is $151.51, which is $12.84 above than the current price. The public float for TGT is 460.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume of TGT on January 04, 2024 was 4.74M shares.

TGT) stock’s latest price update

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.10 in relation to its previous close of 143.10. However, the company has experienced a -1.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-03 that Target has a $65.81 billion market cap and $110 billion annual revenue, differentiates itself through diverse, affordable products and robust digital strategies like drive-up and same-day. Amid strong retail competition, it has a large customer base, a strong private labels portfolio, and an omnichannel strategy across 1,900+ stores. I’m cautious of consumer discretionary headwinds and intense competition within retail.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGT stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for TGT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TGT in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $160 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TGT Trading at 9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGT fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.54. In addition, Target Corp saw -2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGT starting from ZABEL MATTHEW L, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $131.33 back on Nov 28. After this action, ZABEL MATTHEW L now owns 16,486 shares of Target Corp, valued at $525,320 using the latest closing price.

HENNINGTON CHRISTINA, the Executive Officer of Target Corp, sale 4,000 shares at $130.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that HENNINGTON CHRISTINA is holding 38,451 shares at $522,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+22.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Corp stands at +2.55. The total capital return value is set at 12.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.46. Equity return is now at value 30.87, with 6.49 for asset returns.

Based on Target Corp (TGT), the company’s capital structure generated 184.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.80. Total debt to assets is 38.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 71.60 and the total asset turnover is 2.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Target Corp (TGT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.