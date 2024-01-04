T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has surged by 0.10 when compared to previous closing price of 161.91, but the company has seen a 3.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that T-Mobile (TMUS) concluded the recent trading session at $162.08, signifying a +0.1% move from its prior day’s close.

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TMUS is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TMUS is $180.18, which is $18.1 above the current market price. The public float for TMUS is 440.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.25% of that float. The average trading volume for TMUS on January 04, 2024 was 4.32M shares.

TMUS’s Market Performance

TMUS stock saw an increase of 3.35% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.46% and a quarterly increase of 18.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.23% for TMUS’s stock, with a 13.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $160 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TMUS Trading at 7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.47. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc saw 1.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from King Deeanne, who sale 8,110 shares at the price of $156.87 back on Dec 15. After this action, King Deeanne now owns 40,375 shares of T-Mobile US Inc, valued at $1,272,216 using the latest closing price.

King Deeanne, the EVP & Chief People Officer of T-Mobile US Inc, sale 8,109 shares at $158.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that King Deeanne is holding 48,485 shares at $1,284,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 11.54, with 3.69 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.61. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.