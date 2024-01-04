Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) has plunged by -1.34 when compared to previous closing price of 37.96, but the company has seen a -2.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Synchrony’s (SYF) product innovations, partnerships and rising purchase volumes poise it well for growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is above average at 6.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Synchrony Financial (SYF) is $37.62, which is $0.17 above the current market price. The public float for SYF is 410.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SYF on January 04, 2024 was 4.34M shares.

SYF’s Market Performance

The stock of Synchrony Financial (SYF) has seen a -2.14% decrease in the past week, with a 10.70% rise in the past month, and a 28.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for SYF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.85% for SYF’s stock, with a 18.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SYF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SYF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $31 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SYF Trading at 15.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares surge +10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.94. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw -1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from Juel Carol, who sale 5,173 shares at the price of $38.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Juel Carol now owns 63,853 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $196,574 using the latest closing price.

Schaller Bart, the of Synchrony Financial, sale 4,644 shares at $37.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Schaller Bart is holding 60,266 shares at $174,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+89.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +22.86. The total capital return value is set at 16.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.38. Equity return is now at value 17.74, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 110.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.43. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.