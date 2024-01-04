Surf Air Mobility Inc’s (SRFM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, SRFM stock has gone up by 5.74%, with a monthly gain of 56.67% and a quarterly plunge of -29.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.85% for Surf Air Mobility Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.93% for SRFM’s stock, with a -6.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SRFM is 59.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of SRFM was 179.38K shares.

SRFM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE: SRFM) has decreased by -11.64 when compared to last closing price of 1.46.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-11-27 that Surf Air Mobility (NYSE: SRFM), the air mobility platform transforming regional flying through electrification, and Azul Conecta, Brazil’s largest airline, are teaming up to introduce electric Cessna Caravans into Azul’s fleet, aiming to reach a net-zero carbon emissions target by 2045. Their joint vision for environmental progress positions them to fast-track electric aircraft development.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRFM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SRFM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRFM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SRFM Trading at 19.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.30%, as shares surge +57.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRFM rose by +5.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0646. In addition, Surf Air Mobility Inc saw -16.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRFM starting from Mady Edward A., who sale 54,914 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Jul 31. After this action, Mady Edward A. now owns 95,784 shares of Surf Air Mobility Inc, valued at $112,574 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-251.08 for the present operating margin

-27.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surf Air Mobility Inc stands at -366.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 230.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.